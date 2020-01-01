Today is Wednesday January 01, 2020
Gunman Sought following Tuesday Shooting

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2020 at 12:58 pm
TYLER — Tyler Police are searching for a suspect wanted following a shooting Tuesday near downtown Tyler. Tyler Police Detective April Molina told KTBB that the case is still under investigation, a man had to be taken to the hospital after being shot near S.Kennedy Avenue and West Dobbs Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officials did determine there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim and the suspect.

Police are searching for the gunman and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903)531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903)597-2833 who will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges filed against the suspects in the case.

TYLER — Tyler Police are searching for a suspect wanted following a shooting Tuesday near downtown Tyler. Tyler Police Detective April Molina told KTBB that the case is still under investigation, a man had to be taken to the hospital after being shot near S.Kennedy Avenue and West Dobbs Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officials did determine there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim and the suspect.

Police are searching for the gunman and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903)531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903)597-2833 who will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges filed against the suspects in the case.

