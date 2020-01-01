WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is formally codifying a medical plan formed in the wake of a massive surge of migrant families to the U.S.-Mexico border and deaths in their custody. The goal was to increase medical care and efficiency. The plan comes after a public outcry over the medical care of migrants in border custody, and the deaths of children. The plan includes a sustainable plan for triage, plus screenings for respiratory systems, plus vaccine requirements for staff and supplies on hand.