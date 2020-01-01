Today is Wednesday January 01, 2020
Deputy had Served Panola County for 8 Years

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2020 at 10:51 am
CARTHAGE, Texas (AP) – Authorities say a man who fled after fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop in East Texas early Tuesday was later arrested in Louisiana and charged with capital murder. An official with the Panola County sheriff’s office says Deputy Chris Dickerson died after being shot numerous times. The 28-year-old had been with the sheriff’s office for eight years. Authorities say 47-year-old Gregory Newson of Shreveport was arrested about an hour later following a high speed police chase in Louisiana. Panola County is located on the Texas border with Louisiana.

CARTHAGE, Texas (AP) – Authorities say a man who fled after fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop in East Texas early Tuesday was later arrested in Louisiana and charged with capital murder. An official with the Panola County sheriff’s office says Deputy Chris Dickerson died after being shot numerous times. The 28-year-old had been with the sheriff’s office for eight years. Authorities say 47-year-old Gregory Newson of Shreveport was arrested about an hour later following a high speed police chase in Louisiana. Panola County is located on the Texas border with Louisiana.

