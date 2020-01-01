MARSHALL — A majority of residents have been given the “all-clear” to return home after a gas well blowout a week ago on Christmas Day. As a result of that blast, residents found temporary residence. According to our news partner KETK, Mark Brandon, CEO of Tanos Exploration gave a press conference on Tuesday stating they have allowed residents to return to the area but under caution.

However, residents that live on Newton road were told to stay away one more night. The well is not back in full working order, but the company is controlling the area and says it is safe to return. Tanos hopes to have the well in full production by Sunday.