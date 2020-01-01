LUBBOCK (AP) – Police in Texas say they’re searching for a suspect after two men were fatally shot during a fight inside a Lubbock nightclub early New Year’s Day. Police say 17-year-old Garyontae Shephard and 24-year-old Dedrick Traylor were killed. Police say officers responding to Level Nightclub just before 2 a.m. Wednesday found Shephard in the street in front of the nightclub and Traylor inside. They died at a hospital. Police say Traylor and the suspect had a physical altercation in the club when the suspect shot him, while Shephard was shot while running from the scene.