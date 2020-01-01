Today is Wednesday January 01, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

“Captain America” Actress Charged with Killing Mom in Kansas

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2020 at 12:22 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – An actress who had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger” is accused of fatally stabbing her mother inside a suburban Kansas City home. The Kansas City Star reports that 38-year-old Mollie Fitzgerald was arrested Tuesday by police in Olathe, Kansas. She’s charged with second-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald. Authorities say she was found dead on Dec. 20 inside her Olathe home. A relative says Patricia Fitzgerald was in the process of moving back to the Kansas City area after living in the Houston area for several decades.

“Captain America” Actress Charged with Killing Mom in Kansas

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2020 at 12:22 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – An actress who had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger” is accused of fatally stabbing her mother inside a suburban Kansas City home. The Kansas City Star reports that 38-year-old Mollie Fitzgerald was arrested Tuesday by police in Olathe, Kansas. She’s charged with second-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald. Authorities say she was found dead on Dec. 20 inside her Olathe home. A relative says Patricia Fitzgerald was in the process of moving back to the Kansas City area after living in the Houston area for several decades.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement