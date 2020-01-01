NEW YORK (AP) – The machete attack on a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, during Hanukkah and the shooting of worshippers at a Texas church are refocusing attention on how vulnerable worshippers are during religious services. FBI hate crime statistics show there is reason for concern. Incidents in churches, synagogues, temples and mosques increased 34.8% between 2014 and 2018, the last year for which the FBI data is available. Mark Whitlock Jr., pastor of Reid Temple AME Church in Glenn Dale, Maryland, said his own staff and volunteers have met five times in the last month to discuss safety.