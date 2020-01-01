TYLER — Many celebrated the end of 2019 with parties, and resolutions. Several East Texans rung in the year in the process of having new babies. On Wednesday Brittany Storey introduced KTBB to one of the newest babies of the decade, “Her name is Hayven, she is 7lbs and 8 oz, she has little black curls on the top of her head, she looks a lot like her brother, absolutely adorable.” Fred Storey said resolutions were easy, “I just want to be the best Dad I can be for both of my children, to be there for them, and to provide them with everything that they need.”

Hayven eventually arrived on New Years morning at 10:15 a.m. UT Health actually delivered their first baby in the new decade at 7:51 on Wednesday,Momma was not available for comment. In fact, Christus Trinity Mother Francis would deliver the first child of 2020, born shortly after midnight, Lyla Richardson was born officially at 12:10 a.m. to Madison and Drew.