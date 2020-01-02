Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — Disney+ dropped a trailer on Wednesday, teasing its slate of classic and original programming due out this year. Included are the hits Aladdin, The Lion King, and Toy Story 4, as well as a slate of original shows.

Among them, the anticipated revival of the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire, starring Hilary Duff, as the titular character. “Hi, it’s me,” Duff’s Lizzie says as she pokes her head into a car window towards the end of the clip.

The teaser also reveals that WandaVision, the upcoming Marvel series focusing on Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision, played respectively by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles, has been bumped up from 2021 to 2020. A premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.

