Former MLB pitcher Don Larsen, known for perfect World Series game, dies at 90

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2020 at 8:33 am

33ft /iStock(NEW YORK) -- Don Larsen, the only pitcher in MLB history to throw a perfect game in the World Series, has died. He was 90.



Andrew Levy, Larsen’s representative, confirmed his passing Wednesday night.

Larsen began his 15-year career in the MLB in 1953, pitching for the St. Louis Browns/Baltimore Orioles. He went on to pitch for six other teams, but it was his time with the New York Yankees that solidified his place in the league’s history.



In 1956, in Game 5 of the World Series against the then Brooklyn Dodgers, Larsen pitched a perfect game for the Yankees. The victory helped the Yankees win the championship title -- they did so in seven games -- and Larsen was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series.



“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Don Larsen, who remained a welcome & familiar face at our annual Old-Timers’ Day celebrations,” the Yankees tweeted. “The Yankees organization extends its deepest condolences to Don’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed.”

