ABC News(NEW YORK) -- A new storm is set to bring up to six inches of rain and flash flooding to the South before tracking to the Northeast, where snow and rain are possible. The storm now sits in the Texas Gulf Coast and is bringing heavy rain from Texas to Tennessee Thursday morning. Flood alerts have been issued from eastern Louisiana to central Tennessee to northwest Georgia. Gusty winds and brief tornadoes are possible in southern Louisiana and Mississippi. The storm will grow stronger as it moves north and east throughout the day. Rainfall rates could climb above 1 inch per hour at times, especially in Mississippi and Alabama. The storm will move through the Appalachians on Friday, with some more heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms for parts of the South. Late Friday into Saturday, heavy rain will move into the Northeast, where flash flooding is possible. A quick-moving clipper system is also forecast to hit the Midwest Friday, bringing a small blast of snow. Meanwhile, much of the inter-mountain West saw a very windy and snowy start to 2020 due to a disturbance moving through the region and a strong pressure gradient along the Rocky mountains. Winds gusted to 91 mph in Rocky Flats, Colorado, and 80 mph in Boulder, Colorado, on New Year's Day. In Wyoming, the Crystal Lake Campground saw wind gusts of up to 97 mph. Over 14 inches of snow were reported along the border of Wyoming and Colorado and over 1 foot of snow was reported in parts of Idaho. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New storm set to bring rain, flash flooding to South before heading to Northeast

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2020 at 8:41 am

