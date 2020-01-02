Today is Thursday January 02, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Presence of U.S. Honor Flag to Esteem Deputy Dickerson

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2020 at 4:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CARTHAGE — Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Dickerson will be laid to rest Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, the U.S. Honor Flag will be present to honor Deputy Dickerson. Dickerson was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this week on a rural road near Carthage. The suspect Gregory Newson of Shreveport is awaiting extradition back to East Texas. Arrangements for Deputy Dickerson are as follows: Visitation will be Friday, from 5:30-8:00 PM at the Carthage Civic Center. The Funeral will be on Saturday, at 2:00 PM at the Carthage Civic Center, with burial to follow in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Presence of U.S. Honor Flag to Esteem Deputy Dickerson

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2020 at 4:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CARTHAGE — Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Dickerson will be laid to rest Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, the U.S. Honor Flag will be present to honor Deputy Dickerson. Dickerson was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this week on a rural road near Carthage. The suspect Gregory Newson of Shreveport is awaiting extradition back to East Texas. Arrangements for Deputy Dickerson are as follows: Visitation will be Friday, from 5:30-8:00 PM at the Carthage Civic Center. The Funeral will be on Saturday, at 2:00 PM at the Carthage Civic Center, with burial to follow in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement