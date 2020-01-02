CARTHAGE — Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Dickerson will be laid to rest Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, the U.S. Honor Flag will be present to honor Deputy Dickerson. Dickerson was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this week on a rural road near Carthage. The suspect Gregory Newson of Shreveport is awaiting extradition back to East Texas. Arrangements for Deputy Dickerson are as follows: Visitation will be Friday, from 5:30-8:00 PM at the Carthage Civic Center. The Funeral will be on Saturday, at 2:00 PM at the Carthage Civic Center, with burial to follow in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery.