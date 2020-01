KILGORE — Kilgore College announced on Thursday, that 639 students qualified for the fall 2019 president’s and dean’s lists. To garner the the President’s list, attendees must have earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average, while being enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, excluding developmental classes. The Dean’s List honorees have achieved at least a 3.5 GPA and have been enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, excluding developmental classes.