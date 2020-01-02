Today is Thursday January 02, 2020
Tyler Woman Killed in a Crash near Richland

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2020 at 4:58 pm
NAVARRO COUNTY — A Tyler woman died early Wednesday in a crash near Richland. According to our news partner KETK, Pamela Coffman, 60 of Tyler, was discovered in a vehicle submerged in Richland Creek around 3:30 p.m. on the I-45 East service road. The Corsicana Daily Sun reported that Coffman’s 2010 black Ford F-150 pickup was traveling south on the service road, which is a dead end road. It’s not known why the pickup failed to stop at the end of the roadway, causing it to strike an embankment and vault into the water. The accident remains under investigation.

