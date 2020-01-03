aprott/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Billie Eilish has launched a new clothing line with H&M. Items in the collection are made from sustainably sourced materials and reflect the "Bad Guy" singer's "signature oversized style," according to a press release. "We're super excited about this merch collection drop," Emily Bjorkheim, H&M's head of design divided, said in a statement. "Billie Eilish is obviously an inspiring artist, but also someone a lot of people around the world admire for her personal style and empowering way of expressing her values," she added. "We want to enable her fans to step into her world and feel empowered to freely express their style as well." The collection launched Thursday in stores and at HM.com. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Billie Eilish teams up with H&M for sustainable clothing line

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2020 at 5:14 am

