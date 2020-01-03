FILE photo - TShum/iStock(NEW YORK) -- He may not yet be the style icon his mother Meghan is, but baby Archie is well on his way to having the kind of influence over baby fashion that his mom, the Duchess of Sussex, has over women's wear. In what they're calling "the Archie effect," the company that makes the beanie Archie was seen wearing in a recent Instagram post from his parents' social media account is experiencing a major spike in sales. "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex captioned their video. "We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness." Make Give Live called out the royal debut of its product, writing on Instagram, "We are so happy to see that the gorgeous little Make Give Live hat that Archie got before he was born has kept his head warm this year. Beautiful NZ Merino in the cutest ever style, even better is that his beanie has ensured that the head of someone in real need in NZ was kept warm too. Go Archie!" The best part? Make Give Live works by utilizing community knitting groups around New Zealand. The knitting groups, the company says, help members reduce anxiety through knitting. For every product purchased, one is given to a New Zealander in need. But like so many things the royals make famous, the demand outweighs the supply, at least for the time being. The company wrote on its website, "We are delighted to have received so many orders over the last few days enabling us to continue to make an impact across New Zealand. All our products are handmade by our community groups and so, any orders placed now will experience a delay in delivery." The "Cocobear" hat costs about $35. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Archie effect’ has parents scrambling to get the royal baby’s beanie

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2020 at 8:12 am

FILE photo - TShum/iStock(NEW YORK) -- He may not yet be the style icon his mother Meghan is, but baby Archie is well on his way to having the kind of influence over baby fashion that his mom, the Duchess of Sussex, has over women's wear.



In what they're calling "the Archie effect," the company that makes the beanie Archie was seen wearing in a recent Instagram post from his parents' social media account is experiencing a major spike in sales.



"Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex captioned their video. "We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness."



Make Give Live called out the royal debut of its product, writing on Instagram, "We are so happy to see that the gorgeous little Make Give Live hat that Archie got before he was born has kept his head warm this year. Beautiful NZ Merino in the cutest ever style, even better is that his beanie has ensured that the head of someone in real need in NZ was kept warm too. Go Archie!"



The best part? Make Give Live works by utilizing community knitting groups around New Zealand. The knitting groups, the company says, help members reduce anxiety through knitting. For every product purchased, one is given to a New Zealander in need.



But like so many things the royals make famous, the demand outweighs the supply, at least for the time being. The company wrote on its website, "We are delighted to have received so many orders over the last few days enabling us to continue to make an impact across New Zealand. All our products are handmade by our community groups and so, any orders placed now will experience a delay in delivery."



The "Cocobear" hat costs about $35.



