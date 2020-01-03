LONGVIEW — All roads except for the right hand turn lane on Fourth Street going west onto Loop 281 in Longview are back open after the entire intersection was closed following a gas leak Friday morning. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May told KTBB Friday, “At about 10:30 this morning, a construction company was running underground fiber optic cable when they hit a gas line. The gas line is approximately 8 feet under the road. He said crews had to dig up the thoroughfare to make repairs to the broken line before fixing the road.