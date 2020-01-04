Today is Saturday January 04, 2020
One Fatally Stabbed, Three Hurt in Austin Attack

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2020 at 8:10 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Police say a 27-year-old man fatally stabbed one person and injured two others during a violent string of attacks at a shopping plaza in Austin, Texas, before leaping off the roof of a restaurant. Authorities said the suspect survived the jump but was in critical condition Friday night. The attacks started when police say the man assaulted a person at a coffee shop “for no apparent reason” before fleeing that store and running inside another. It happened on a busy downtown avenue of restaurants and apartments just south of the Texas Capitol, terrifying customers stopping for their morning coffee on the way to work.

