WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse police say 51-year-old Lars Axel Theorine was arrested around 12:30 Saturday afternoon for the murder of 43-year-old Michael Shane Reed. According to our news partner KETK, Theorine is the owner of Paradise Skating Rink and Big Kahuna Indoor Parties in Whitehouse. He was jailed in Tyler on a bond of $500,000. Police were dispatched Thursday night to Hanks Street in Whitehouse. Officers arrived and heard someone inside the address. They noticed blood at the scene and went inside to check the welfare of the occupants. Upon entry they found a deceased male on the floor, later identified as Reed, with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. Another person in the home was transported to the hospital for medical issues.