WHITEHOUSE — A Whitehouse man has been arrested after his half-sister accused him of molesting her. According to our news partner KETK, 21-year-old Sean Anderson was accused of touching his nine-year-old half-sister’s “private parts.” Reportedly the incident took place in December, after the child got into his bed because she had a bad dream. The child also said that Anderson would make her touch him and that it had happened at least twice.

The victim reported the abuse to her sister who then told their parents. The victim’s mother told Smith County deputies that “she does not believe that [the victim] would lie about this.” The girl was interviewed on December 20 at the Children’s Advocacy Center and pointed at a picture of the areas where Anderson allegedly touched her. According to the warrant, Anderon initially agreed to an interview with police, but then canceled and requested a lawyer. 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen signed an arrest warrant for Anderson on December 23. He was taken into custody and is being held on a $300,000 bond. If convicted, Anderson would face up to 20 years in prison.