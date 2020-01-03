Today is Friday January 03, 2020
Former Mexico Security Chief Pleads Not Guilty in U.S. Case

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2020 at 3:45 pm
NEW YORK (AP) – Mexico’s former top security official has pleaded not guilty to charges he accepted a fortune in drug-money bribes from kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s notorious Sinaloa cartel. Genaro Garcia Luna, who was arrested in Dallas, entered the plea Friday in a New York courtroom. He has been indicted on charges of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and making false statements. During his brief appearance, Garcia Luna shook his head “no” as prosecutors outlined the charges against him. A judge ordered him detained after a prosecutor argued he’d be a flight risk. Garcia Luna’s lawyer said he’ll seek bail at a later date.

NEW YORK (AP) – Mexico’s former top security official has pleaded not guilty to charges he accepted a fortune in drug-money bribes from kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s notorious Sinaloa cartel. Genaro Garcia Luna, who was arrested in Dallas, entered the plea Friday in a New York courtroom. He has been indicted on charges of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and making false statements. During his brief appearance, Garcia Luna shook his head “no” as prosecutors outlined the charges against him. A judge ordered him detained after a prosecutor argued he’d be a flight risk. Garcia Luna’s lawyer said he’ll seek bail at a later date.

