Texas “Affluenza Teen” Released; Drug Test Questioned

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2020 at 4:21 pm
FORT WORTH (AP/Staff) – A Texas man who used “affluenza” as a defense at his trial for killing four people while driving drunk was released from jail Friday after prosecutors expressed uncertainty about the results of a drug test. Ethan Couch was arrested Thursday and court records indicated he had tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. But his lawyers and prosecutors said the 22-year-old would be released ahead of further investigation and testing. Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson Couch says legal CBD oil could have caused the “weak positive” test result.

