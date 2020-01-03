FORT WORTH (AP/Staff) – A Texas man who used “affluenza” as a defense at his trial for killing four people while driving drunk was released from jail Friday after prosecutors expressed uncertainty about the results of a drug test. Ethan Couch was arrested Thursday and court records indicated he had tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. But his lawyers and prosecutors said the 22-year-old would be released ahead of further investigation and testing. Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson Couch says legal CBD oil could have caused the “weak positive” test result.