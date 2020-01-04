Today is Saturday January 04, 2020
Court Grants Order to Keep Texas Baby on Life Support

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2020 at 8:12 am
FORT WORTH (AP) – A Texas appeals court has agreed to delay a judge’s ruling that would have allowed a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for an 11-month-old girl who doctors say is in pain and will not get better. The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth on Friday ordered Cook Children’s Medical Center to not remove Tinslee Lewis from life support until it makes a final ruling in the case. On Thursday, a judge had denied a request by Tinslee’s mother to issue an injunction that would have stopped the hospital from removing her daughter from life support. An anti-abortion group advocating for Tinslee says it’s “grateful” for Friday’s decision.

