LUBBOCK (AP) – Police say a Lubbock nightclub where two men were fatally shot early New Year’s Day has been temporarily shut down as officials continue searching for the shooter. Lubbock police Chief Floyd Mitchell said Friday no arrests have been made in the shooting, but investigators are following up on several leads in the killing of 17-year-old Garyontae Shephard and 24-year-old Dedrick Traylor. Mitchell says his agency was told Thursday that the club was shut down for at least seven days while the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission reviews its operations and its history of prior violent incidents.