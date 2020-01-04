TYLER — On Friday, Jan. 3, contractors began working to remove the bridge on Victory Drive that collapsed during heavy rains in the spring of 2019. According to a news release, the city of Tyler decided to remove the bridge and permanently close off the south end of Victory Drive due to repair costs outweighing the cost of removal. Since the bridge collapse, the south end of the road has been blocked off while the north end remained open to through traffic.

The contractors will remove the bridge, repair the channel walls, and install end-of-road markers and a turnaround on the south side of the channel. The north end of Victory Drive will remain a through street, and the south end will dead end at the channel. The north side of the road will remain open during the construction. Construction is expected to be completed around January 10 if conditions and weather allow.