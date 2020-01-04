TYLER — Tyler police have made an arrest as they investigate a weekend killing. Around 12:54 Saturday morning, a Tyler police sergeant found a car belonging to a missing person in the parking lot of the Townhouse Motel on East Gentry. This person had been reported missing the previous day by a family member. It was determined that a deceased person was in the trunk of the vehicle. An autopsy was ordered to determine cause of death. 39-year-old Johnny Bradley Osburn was on location and was detained and interviewed by investigators. Osburn was soon charged with first degree murder and jailed on a $1,000,000 bond.

Officials say the identification of the victim will be released on a later date pending notification of family members. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective G. Roberts at 903-535-0193 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.