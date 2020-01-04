TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting incident. Around 2 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to an area on Old Gladewater Hwy., where witnesses said they’d heard several gunshots. Further investigation revealed that the gunshots came from a residence in the area. Physical evidence was located near the driveway of the residence and the crime scene was secured.

Shortly thereafter, deputies learned that a gunshot victim had been transported to Christus Mother Frances E.R. The victim was identified, and it was confirmed that he was shot at the location on Old Gladewater Hwy. during an altercation with a known suspect. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.