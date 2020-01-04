GRANTS, N.M. (AP) – A Texas-based company says it plans to begin close an inactive uranium mine in New Mexico and begin activity to reclaim the site. The Gallup Independent reports that state officials Friday confirmed Hobson, Texas-based Rio Grande Resource Corp. provided formal notice in December of its plan to close the Mount Taylor Mine near Grants. A state official say the company previously said the price of uranium meant Rio Grande couldn’t justify anticipated capital spending to resume mining. Grants Mayor Martin Hicks works at the site and called the closing “a death blow to Grants and Milan.” Environmental activists hailed the closing announcement.