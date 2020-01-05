Today is Sunday January 05, 2020
ETCOG Contracts with New Vendor for Notification System

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2020 at 2:50 pm
KILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments Executive Committee recently agreed to fund a mass notification system for the East Texas region as a part of its public safety program for the tenth consecutive year. The system allows ETCOG to partner with cities and counties in East Texas to send messages quickly notifying citizens about emergency situations such as tornadoes and storm events, drinking water contamination, and utility outage. ETCOG will begin a new contract this year with Rave Mobile Safety after nine years with with CodeRED. For more information, contact ETCOG’s Director of Public Safety, Stephanie Heffner, at 903-218-6461.

