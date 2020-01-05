LONGVIEW — The Longview Fire Department is investigating an early Sunday morning fire in a row of commercial buildings on East Cotton Street downtown. According to our news partner KETK, the fire was discovered by firefighters who were returning to their station across the street from another fire. Four businesses – Clayton Credit, Desert Tanning, Guys and Dolls, and Pig Trail Inn – were destroyed. Other businesses suffered smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.