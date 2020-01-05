Today is Sunday January 05, 2020
Toddler Killed, Man Wounded in Shooting at Dallas Home

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2020 at 3:36 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Authorities believe a shooting early Sunday that killed a 1-year-old boy and wounded his uncle in a home in Dallas was a targeted attack. Police Chief Renee Hall says detectives are still trying to figure out who or what inside the home the gunman was seeking. No arrests had been made as of noon Sunday. Hall identified the boy as Rory Norman, who was less than three weeks from his second birthday. The wounded man is a 20-year-old college student who was home for the holidays. Police say the gunman seemed to know the layout of the home and fired a rifle through bedroom windows.

