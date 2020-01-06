iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION L.A. Clippers 135, New York 132 Miami 122, Portland 111 Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103 Memphis 121, Phoenix 114 L.A. Lakers 106, Detroit 99 NATIONAL FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20 -- OT Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Washington 5, San Jose 4 -- OT Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1 Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1 Calgary 5, Minnesota 4 -- SO Chicago 4, Detroit 2 Anaheim 5, Nashville 4 -- SO TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Michigan St. 87, Michigan 69 Dayton 80, Saint Joseph's 67 Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 1/5/20

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2020 at 5:49 am

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Clippers 135, New York 132

Miami 122, Portland 111

Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103

Memphis 121, Phoenix 114

L.A. Lakers 106, Detroit 99



NATIONAL FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20 -- OT

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Washington 5, San Jose 4 -- OT

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 5, Minnesota 4 -- SO

Chicago 4, Detroit 2

Anaheim 5, Nashville 4 -- SO



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Michigan St. 87, Michigan 69

Dayton 80, Saint Joseph's 67



