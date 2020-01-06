(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
L.A. Clippers 135, New York 132
Miami 122, Portland 111
Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103
Memphis 121, Phoenix 114
L.A. Lakers 106, Detroit 99
NATIONAL FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION
Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20 — OT
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Washington 5, San Jose 4 — OT
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1
Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary 5, Minnesota 4 — SO
Chicago 4, Detroit 2
Anaheim 5, Nashville 4 — SO
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Michigan St. 87, Michigan 69
Dayton 80, Saint Joseph’s 67
