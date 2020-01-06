pawel.gaul/iStock(NEW YORK) — A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Service.

The quake struck off the southern coast of the U.S. territory in the Caribbean Sea at a shallow depth of 6 kilometers, or under 4 miles. The epicenter was recorded just 8 miles south of Indios, Puerto Rico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It’s the latest in a string of earthquakes to hit the island’s southern region over the past several days.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.