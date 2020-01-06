Today is Monday January 06, 2020
Gohmert: Dems Interested in Political Gain More than Saving American Lives

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2020 at 12:48 pm
WASHINGTON D.C. — In follow up to the strike that killed the top general of Iran, Gen Qasem Soleimani; Congresman Louie Gohmert tells KTBB, “Democrats are much more interested in politcal gain than they are in protecting American citizens or protecting our country.” The East Texas Congressman continued, “If they were interested in protecting American citizens they would have joined me in being up in arms over lies and abuses of the Patriot Act, the FISA Courts, the FBI, the Intel Community, the State Department, the DOD, as well as DOJ.”

WASHINGTON D.C. — In follow up to the strike that killed the top general of Iran, Gen Qasem Soleimani; Congresman Louie Gohmert tells KTBB, “Democrats are much more interested in politcal gain than they are in protecting American citizens or protecting our country.” The East Texas Congressman continued, “If they were interested in protecting American citizens they would have joined me in being up in arms over lies and abuses of the Patriot Act, the FISA Courts, the FBI, the Intel Community, the State Department, the DOD, as well as DOJ.”

