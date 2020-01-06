Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, other sex crimes: Sources
Posted/updated on:
January 6, 2020 at
12:50 pm
BCFC/iStock(LOS ANGELES) -- Harvey Weinstein has been charged in Los Angeles with rape and other sex crimes, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
