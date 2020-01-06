Today is Monday January 06, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, other sex crimes: Sources

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2020 at 12:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BCFC/iStock(LOS ANGELES) -- Harvey Weinstein has been charged in Los Angeles with rape and other sex crimes, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, other sex crimes: Sources

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2020 at 12:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BCFC/iStock(LOS ANGELES) -- Harvey Weinstein has been charged in Los Angeles with rape and other sex crimes, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement