Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, other sex crimes: Sources

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2020 at 12:50 pm

BCFC/iStock(LOS ANGELES) -- Harvey Weinstein has been charged in Los Angeles with rape and other sex crimes, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



