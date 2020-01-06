TYLER — Brad Curtis announced on Monday, his intentions to run for the City Council District 6 seat in the upcoming May 2020 election. The seat is currently vacant due to the death of Chris Sudduth. The City Council election date is Saturday, May 2, 2020. Early Voting will take place April 20-28, 2020.

Curtis, is a Tyler native, and a graduate of Tyler public schools and Baylor University where he receiving both his BBA and MBA degrees.

He is the President of Tyler Building Systems, a family-owned manufacturing and construction business in Tyler. Curtis has served as a volunteer and supporter for several organizations including: City of Tyler Airport Advisory Board, East Texas Area Council Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, PATH Board Member, Habitat for Humanity Board President, Tyler Little League East coach, Tyler Soccer Association coach, and Texas Rose Festival Association President. Curtis and his wife, Suzanne, are parents of 2 adult children and members of Marvin United Methodist Church.