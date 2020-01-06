BCFC/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — Harvey Weinstein has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Monday.

The disgraced movie mogul was charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” District Attorney Lacey said. “I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward.”

On Feb. 18, 2013, Weinstein allegedly went to a hotel room and raped a woman after forcing his way into her room.

The next evening, he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $5 million. If convicted, Weinstein faces up to 28 years in state prison.

Deputy Districy Attorney Paul Thompson of the Sex Crimes Division is prosecuting the case which remains under investigation by the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments and the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.

Arraignment will be scheduled for a later date.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

