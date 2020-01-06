PANOLA COUNTY — A jury trial awaits a suspect accused of a double murder will face a jury next month. According to our news partner KETK, on Monday Marlon Kelly, 23, of Bossier City, found out he will have his trial on Feb 18 for the death of Dalton Berry, 21, of Panola County, and Shayla Carson, 18, of Waskom. They were discovered dead in October of 2018, outside of a mobile home, where another victim was found alive.

Kelly is one of four Bossier City men who charged in connection with the crime including Mose Dandrew Smith, Cartrell Oshae Dewayne Williamson and Cordarius D’Shun Thompson. Two of the suspects, Smith and Kelly, face capital murder charges in the case and could get a death sentence if prosecutors decide to pursue it and they are convicted. Thompson and Williamson’s murder charges mean they do not face the death penalty if convicted.