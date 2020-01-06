Photo Credit: Claire Folger © 2018 MRC II Distribution Company L.P. All rights reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — As his whodunnit Knives Out continues its impressive box office run, writer and director Rian Johnson tells The Hollywood Reporter that he’s already working on the followup, setting up the potential for a franchise.

At a Golden Globes pre-party on Saturday, he announced that he’s writing a sequel in which Daniel Craig’s Southern detective Benoit Blanc investigates a new case.

Johnson’s producing partner Ram Bergman also tells THR that Craig is eager to reprise the role, saying “Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more.”

Knives Out‘s worldwide gross currently stands at $247 million.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.