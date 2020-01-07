DALLAS (AP) – A contempt of court charge has been dropped against the Dallas County district attorney over a television interview he gave on the eve of a high-profile murder trial. The interview happened before the start of former officer Amber Guyger’s murder trial, even though a gag order was in place. The white officer was later convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of her unarmed black neighbor, Botham Jean. The Dallas Morning News reports that both sides filed a motion in late December to dismiss the contempt charge, and a judge signed the order a few days later.