Today is Tuesday January 07, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carter BloodCare Calls on Donors to Step Up

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2020 at 8:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BEDFORD – Carter BloodCare is issuing another urgent call for donors. Blood supply tends to wane during the winter months, but officials say this year is actually more dire, with blood supply dangerously low — even more so than normal for this time of year. Officials say the situation requires the blood center to collect a blood donation from 1,500 people every day for the next week. Carter BloodCare asks donors to make an appointment to give blood immediately. Walk-ins are welcomed. Donors may text or call 800-366-2834 for an appointment. You can visit http://www.carterbloodcare.org for more information.

Carter BloodCare Calls on Donors to Step Up

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2020 at 8:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BEDFORD – Carter BloodCare is issuing another urgent call for donors. Blood supply tends to wane during the winter months, but officials say this year is actually more dire, with blood supply dangerously low — even more so than normal for this time of year. Officials say the situation requires the blood center to collect a blood donation from 1,500 people every day for the next week. Carter BloodCare asks donors to make an appointment to give blood immediately. Walk-ins are welcomed. Donors may text or call 800-366-2834 for an appointment. You can visit http://www.carterbloodcare.org for more information.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement