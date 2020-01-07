BEDFORD – Carter BloodCare is issuing another urgent call for donors. Blood supply tends to wane during the winter months, but officials say this year is actually more dire, with blood supply dangerously low — even more so than normal for this time of year. Officials say the situation requires the blood center to collect a blood donation from 1,500 people every day for the next week. Carter BloodCare asks donors to make an appointment to give blood immediately. Walk-ins are welcomed. Donors may text or call 800-366-2834 for an appointment. You can visit http://www.carterbloodcare.org for more information.