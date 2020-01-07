Today is Tuesday January 07, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

At least 50 cars involved in massive crash on Maine interstate

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2020 at 9:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FILE photo - tillsonburg/iStock(CARMEL, Maine) -- Fifty to 60 cars are involved in a massive Tuesday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Maine, authorities said.

The accident was in Carmel, near the middle of the state.

The number of injuries is not yet known.

The chain of events leading up to the collision is also unclear, Katharine England of the Maine State Police told ABC News.

It's possible black ice was on the roads. The Carmel area saw a dusting of snow Monday night and the temperature then fell to 4 degrees Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At least 50 cars involved in massive crash on Maine interstate

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2020 at 9:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FILE photo - tillsonburg/iStock(CARMEL, Maine) -- Fifty to 60 cars are involved in a massive Tuesday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Maine, authorities said.

The accident was in Carmel, near the middle of the state.

The number of injuries is not yet known.

The chain of events leading up to the collision is also unclear, Katharine England of the Maine State Police told ABC News.

It's possible black ice was on the roads. The Carmel area saw a dusting of snow Monday night and the temperature then fell to 4 degrees Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement