Posted/updated on: January 7, 2020 at 9:35 am

FILE photo - tillsonburg/iStock(CARMEL, Maine) -- Fifty to 60 cars are involved in a massive Tuesday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Maine, authorities said.



The accident was in Carmel, near the middle of the state.



The number of injuries is not yet known.

Maine Forest Rangers are assisting @MEStatePolice on the ground & with a helicopter for a serious multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in Carmel. We have 4 forest rangers on the ground assisting with first-aid, traffic control and scene stabilization. pic.twitter.com/8Cdquw13Qx — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) January 7, 2020

The chain of events leading up to the collision is also unclear, Katharine England of the Maine State Police told ABC News.

This closure is expected to last much of the day. Northbound traffic should now use Exit 157 in Newport to avoid delays. https://t.co/HdfLuQVbFC — MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) January 7, 2020

It's possible black ice was on the roads. The Carmel area saw a dusting of snow Monday night and the temperature then fell to 4 degrees Tuesday morning.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



