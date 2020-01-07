Houston high school evacuated after explosion on campus

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2020 at 3:12 pm

(HOUSTON) -- A Houston high school was evacuated on Tuesday due to an explosion on campus.



Students and administrators were ordered to leave Klein Forest High School at around 1 p.m. after a firework exploded in the school's cafeteria, causing at least one possible injury, fire officials said.



Investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said one person may have been injured, but they did not provide any details about the extent of their injuries.



"Preliminary information is a firework was ignited inside the school cafeteria, causing possible injuries to one person," the office tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "More info will be available as soon as investigators arrive on scene."



The school offered possibly conflicting information earlier, saying, "All Klein Forest High School students and staff are safe."

All Klein Forest High School students and staff are safe. Students will not be returning to the building today. We will work with students and staff to get their personal property at a later time, to be shared in a future update. — Klein ISD (@KleinISD) January 7, 2020

The school was dismissed for the day and all after-school activities were canceled.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was on the scene of the explosion, but directed questions to the Harris County fire marshal.

.@ATFHou is onscene at Klein Forest High School, assisting @hcfmo at the scene of a reported explosion. Please direct media inquiries to @hcfmo pic.twitter.com/5zGydtKd1J — ATF Houston (@ATFHou) January 7, 2020

