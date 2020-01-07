Netflix(NEW YORK) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Leslie Jones is coming to Netflix on January 14, in her brand-new stand up special for the streaming service: Leslie Jones: Time Machine.

After the SNL veteran showed them some serious fan service with her YouTube series Game of Jones, Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss evidently returned the favor by directing her special.

“From trying to seduce Prince to battling sleep apnea, Leslie Jones traces her evolution as an adult,” Netflix says, calling the special, “joyfully raw and outrageous.”

The teaser released by Netflix shows Jones riffing on the joy of turning 52. “Loving my life right now,” she admits. “You know what I noticed lately who hadn’t been having fun? The fu**ing 20 year olds.” (Video contains uncensored profanity)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.