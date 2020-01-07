TYLER — On Wednesday, the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant will be taken offline as part of ongoing construction at the plant. This means the Lake Palestine Water Treatment plant will be the sole provider of treated water to Tyler’s water system through March. Residents could potenitally notice a different smell or taste of the water caused by Geosmin. On Tuesday LouAnn Campbell told KTBB,”Geosmin is not toxic, it’s safe to consume. The water is safe to use. Safe to taste, safe to consume, safe to take a bath in, safe to make your coffee with…It is safe to do everything you are already doing with your water.”

Campbell said that the city is taking action steps, “what the staff at the plant is going to do, is they will put some ozone and PAC (Which is Powder Activated Carbon) they are going to put that into the Lake Palestine Water Treatment plants to minimize the potential and noticeable impact from the Geosmin.” Customers experiencing a strong “earthy” taste and odor in their water can contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 to report their location.