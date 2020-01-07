GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Health officials say a woman has become the third person in Texas to die from a lung disease associated with a national outbreak of vaping-related illnesses. The Galveston County Health District said Monday the woman, who was 30 to 35 years old, died on Dec. 29 at a local hospital. Officials say the woman was a resident of Galveston County, located southeast of Houston, but declined to release any further details about her. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported nearly 2,600 vaping-related illnesses and at least 55 deaths nationwide. In Texas, officials have reported 236 vaping-related illnesses.