AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Police in Austin, Texas, say the man accused of stabbing two people at a restaurant and killing a manager has died. Police said Monday that 27-year-old Dylan Woodburn died Friday night after jumping off the roof of the building. Police Chief Brian Manley says an internal investigation is underway after Woodburn broke free from an officer who had tried to detain him at a coffee shop on Friday morning. According to police, Woodburn then ran into a restaurant and stabbed two employees. Police say the restaurant’s kitchen manager, 34-year-old Johnathan Aguilar, died in the attack.