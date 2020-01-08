TYLER — On Wednesday afternoon. Smith County Sheriff’s personnel received a call from local Tyler attorney, D. Matt Bingham. According to Sgt. Larry Christian, Bingham stated that Sharlanda McCoy brought her son to his office in Tyler to cooperate with law enforcement and relinquish her child to the custody of Child Protective Services. McCoy is the mother of three year-old, Cash Rider, who has been missing since January 3, 2020. Smith County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jimmy Jackson and Lt. Nikki Keegan responded to Bingham’s law office. Once at this location, Sharlanda McCoy relinquished Cash Rider to the custody of Sheriff’s personnel without incident. Shortly thereafter, the child was released to Investigators with the Department of Family and Protective Services.