marcoscisetti/iStock(OTTAWA, Ontario) — One person was killed and three were seriously wounded from a shooting in Ottawa, Canada, Wednesday morning, police said.

Authorities are still hunting for the suspect. The scene is secure and “this is not considered an active shooter situation,” officials said.

The shooting took place on Gilmour Street at about 7:30 a.m. local time. Additional details were not immediately available

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.